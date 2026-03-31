European Commission condemns Israel for passing controversial death penalty bill

BRUSSELS, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission on Tuesday condemned Israel for passing a controversial death penalty bill.

“This is a clear negative trend in terms of Israel’s obligation vis-à-vis respect of human rights,” said Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni.

The new legislation approved by the Israeli parliament expands capital punishment for terrorist attacks resulting in the death of Israeli citizens and applies only to those who “intentionally cause the death of a person with the aim of denying the existence of the State of Israel.”