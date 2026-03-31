E Point Zero signs agreement to acquire US-based Traverse Midstream Partners for US$2.25 billion

ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- E Point Zero Holding RSC LTD (ePointZero), a subsidiary of Two Point Zero Group PJSC, has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in US-based Traverse Midstream Partners, LLC in a deal valued at US$2.25 billion.

Founded in Abu Dhabi, ePointZero is a global investment company investing in energy solutions, specialised infrastructure, and strategic assets. The company deploys capital into the platforms and assets that power the modern economy. ePointZero’s portfolio is strategically positioned to support the accelerating demand for electrification, digitalisation, and energy resilience. Through its investments, ePointZero plays a central role in enabling the systems that power data, industry, and the broader transition toward a more connected and sustainable future.

Traverse Midstream Partners, LLC (Traverse) is a portfolio company of The Energy & Minerals Group (EMG) that holds a portfolio of high quality non-operated midstream assets. Traverse owns strategic minority stakes in Rover Pipeline LLC (Rover) and Ohio River System LLC (ORS).

Rover is a large scale, interstate natural gas pipeline that provides critical takeaway capacity from the Utica and Marcellus Shale production areas in the US to key demand markets in the Upper Midwest, US Gulf Coast and Eastern Canada. The pipeline plays a central role in connecting one of the most prolific gas producing regions in North America to downstream consumers and export infrastructure.

ORS is a recently constructed, dry natural gas header system that is strategically positioned to gather natural gas production from core Utica and the emerging Ohio Marcellus production areas. ORS plays a key role in enhancing regional connectivity and system flexibility across key energy corridors.

ePointZero is currently undertaking the required procedures to complete the transaction, subject to obtaining the necessary approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities.