MoHESR extends remote learning for higher education institutions until 17 April

DUBAI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), in coordination with the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, has announced the extension of remote learning at higher education institutions until 17th April 2026.

In-person classes will resume only for priority programmes requiring physical attendance, in line with the Ministry’s recent circular, with strict adherence to approved safety measures in order to protect students and academic cadres.

MoHESR urged higher education institutions to monitor developments and coordinate with local authorities to ensure continuity, while maintaining learning quality and academic assessment standards.

The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and review weekly, with updates being announced through its official channels.