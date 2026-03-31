Sharjah Ramadan Festival hits AED550m,10% growth

SHARJAH, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) concluded the 36th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026, achieving record sales of AED550 million and a 10 percent growth compared to the 2025 edition.

The festival gave a significant boost to Sharjah’s retail sector and commercial activity, strengthening the emirate’s reputation as a top destination for shopping and family tourism.

Held under the theme “Ramadan Spirit in the Heart of Sharjah”, the event was part of the wider Sharjah shopping promotions for 2025–2026, which commenced on 1st December.

The closing ceremony was held at Mega Mall, where prize draws awarded gold bars and shopping vouchers valued at AED 10,000 each to 15 winners.

The festival’s incentive programme was valued at AED3 million, supporting over 300 winners.

The festival saw significant participation from major shopping malls and retail outlets, offering discounts of up to 75 per cent on leading local and international brands.

It also launched the “Al Dhaid and Fili Nights” initiative at Souq Shari'at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souq, featuring cultural activities and raffle draws for two Nissan Patrol vehicles.

The event featured a diverse programme of heritage performances, competitions, and daily quiz shows, alongside initiatives such as the “Young Influencer” programme, which encouraged children to participate in content creation.

It also included educational workshops on traditional arts and handicrafts, supporting productive families and entrepreneurs while promoting Sharjah’s cultural identity.

A major highlight was the “Ramadan Nights” exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah, which hosted over 210 exhibitors representing approximately 700 brands, offering retail, entertainment, and heritage experiences.

The exhibition drew a large number of visitors and featured the “Heritage Village”, which showcased authentic Emirati traditions and the cultural essence of Ramadan.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, stated that the festival exemplifies the Chamber’s strategy to enhance Sharjah’s position as a prominent retail and tourism centre while promoting economic growth and community cohesion.

He observed that the festival aligns with the UAE’s “Year of the Family”, providing inclusive experiences designed for all family members.

Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, the General Coordinator of the festival, emphasised the event’s focus on improving interactive experiences, especially for families and children, and broadening its reach across the emirate.

Festival activities expanded to the Central and Eastern Regions, showcasing cultural events, youth programmes, and sports initiatives, including the “Sharq Ramadan Football Championship” and community competitions.

Additional initiatives such as “Your Iftar Is Ready” exemplified the humanitarian spirit of Ramadan, fostering community solidarity and social engagement.