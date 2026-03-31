RTA: Expanding licencing opportunities for vehicle testing, registration centres in three areas

DUBAI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened the door for the expansion of licencing for new technical vehicle testing and registration centres in three key locations across the emirate, namely Deira, Bur Dubai, and Mohammed Bin Rashid City, in line with approved regulatory standards and requirements.

The step creates new investment opportunities, enabling existing centres and investors seeking to enter this vital sector to submit applications to establish new centres or open additional branches.

This step aims to expand the network of service centres through which RTA delivers vehicle testing and registration services, bringing them closer to residents throughout the emirate. It responds to rapid urban and population growth, along with the expansion of commercial and investment activities across Dubai’s sectors, while ensuring the sustainable and efficient delivery of vehicle licensing services.

The initiative also aligns with RTA’s strategy to strengthen public-private partnerships, aimed at driving economic growth in the emirate, expanding private sector participation in infrastructure development and service delivery, and continuously adopting global best practices in this partnership.

RTA will provide the necessary support to new investors in evaluating their applications in line with relevant legislation and policies, to strengthen private sector participation in the development of vehicle testing and registration services, enhance the efficiency of inspection processes, and improve road safety within the community.

This expansion further advances RTA’s efforts to develop an integrated infrastructure for vehicle testing and licensing services, in line with Dubai’s ambitious plans to enhance road safety, improve mobility across the city, and elevate the quality of services provided to residents.

It is worth noting that the number of approved service provider centres for vehicle testing and licensing in Dubai has reached 29, distributed across the emirate. These centres are equipped with advanced technologies and qualified personnel to ensure the delivery of high-quality services that meet customer needs in line with the highest international standards, while offering a seamless service experience aligned with Dubai’s direction towards streamlined procedures and enhanced government service efficiency.