Bin Touq confirms stable prices, sufficient supply of strategic goods during Abu Dhabi tour

ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said that the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, continues to strengthen its position as a leading regional hub for economic activities in the food sector.

He highlighted that the country possesses an integrated infrastructure based on global best practices, advanced technology and flexible supply chains, which effectively ensure the sustainability and abundance of food supplies in local markets.

This came during a field visit by the Minister to Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company (ADVOC), one of the UAE’s leading national companies in the food manufacturing sector.

The visit aimed to assess the efficiency and readiness of food supply chains and strategic stock levels of essential commodities, as well as to enhance partnership between the public and private sectors.

He was received by Nirman R. Shetty, Chief Executive Officer ADVOC, and senior company officials.

Bin Touq said that food industries, including vegetable oil production, represent a key driver in strengthening the national food security system by enhancing economic and industrial integration, boosting local production and supporting economic diversification.

He added that national companies in the food manufacturing sector represent a leading model of advanced Emirati industry, relying on the latest production technologies and adhering to the highest food safety and quality standards, enabling them to expand locally, regionally and globally. In light of current conditions, these companies play a pivotal role in ensuring the continuity of food supply chains and market stability, reinforcing the UAE’s readiness to meet consumer demand and supporting its position among the top 10 countries in the Global Food Security Index, in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

The Minister stressed the UAE’s commitment to maintaining market stability and ensuring the availability of strategic goods in sufficient and safe quantities in line with regional and global developments.

In statements to Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said the Ministry continuously monitors market developments, affirming its commitment to price stability and reassuring the public that this stability will continue in the coming period.

He noted that the UAE has a high level of readiness to address various scenarios to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential goods. He added that the Ministry of Economy and Tourism is set to issue decisions this week aimed at strengthening price monitoring mechanisms and enhancing market transparency.

He emphasised that food security is a national priority and a red line, noting that the UAE’s long-term strategies have focused on building an integrated system that guarantees sustainable food supplies.

He noted that the economic clusters launched by the UAE last September have placed the food industries at the forefront of their priorities, reflecting the clarity of the strategic direction in this vital sector.

Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services at the Ministry of Economy & Tourism, confirmed the availability of essential goods across retail outlets nationwide. She noted that the Ministry’s call centre operates throughout the week and has handled around 3,000 inquiries since the beginning of Ramadan through specialised inspection teams.

Falal Ameen, CEO of Ghitha Holding, said the visit reflects the depth of strategic partnership between the public and private sectors and underscores their joint commitment to supporting and strengthening the UAE’s national food security system.

He added that the visit is particularly important amid rapid regional and global developments, highlighting the importance of building more flexible and sustainable supply systems. He noted that the group continues to develop local production capabilities and adopt advanced technologies to ensure the continuous availability of essential food products.

Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company plays a key role in supporting food security in the UAE by ensuring the availability of essential products and maintaining efficient supply chains, contributing to market stability.

During the tour, the Minister reviewed the various production stages at the factory, from receiving raw oils from global markets, through refining processes using advanced technologies, to final packaging carried out under strict quality control systems.

He also reviewed the factory's advanced operational capabilities, which exceed 200,000 metric tonnes annually, along with storage capacities exceeding 40,000 metric tonnes, enhancing inventory management efficiency and ensuring supply continuity across local and regional markets.

The company distributes nearly 17 cooking oil brands through an integrated logistics network and modern supply chain system, including third-party manufacturing and packaging.

The company officials also briefed the Minister on its regional and international expansion, with products reaching GCC countries, the Middle East, Asia, North Africa and the Horn of Africa, serving multiple sectors including retail, food industries, hospitality, government entities and international organisations.

The UAE’s trade in food products reached AED148.6 billion in 2024, marking a 16.8% increase compared to AED127.2 billion in 2023, while national food exports grew by 10.9% to AED24.2 billion.