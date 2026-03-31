Abdullah bin Zayed receives Greek Defence Minister to discuss strategic ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received Nikos Dendias, Minister of National Defence of the friendly Hellenic Republic.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the repercussions of Iran's unprovoked, terrorist missile attacks targeting the UAE and several regional countries. They examined the impact of these actions on regional security and peace, their serious implications for international navigation, and the threat they pose to global energy supplies and the world economy.

The UAE top diplomat highly valued the visit of Minister Dendias, noting that it embodies the depth of the strategic relations between the two nations. He added that the visit confirms Greece's full solidarity with the UAE following Iran's unprovoked, terrorist missile attacks.

The two ministers also reviewed avenues of cooperation and joint action within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership binding the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the deep-rooted strategic ties between the UAE and Greece, noting the continuous growth and development witnessed across all sectors under the support and patronage of the leadership of both friendly nations.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.