Sharjah Ruler witnesses conclusion of 35th Sharjah Theatre Days

SHARJAH, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the closing ceremony of the 35th edition of Sharjah Theatre Days (STD), held at the Sharjah Cultural Palace on Tuesday evening, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, honoured the talented artists Mohammed Jaber from Kuwait, winner of the 19th Sharjah Award for Theatre Creativity, and the Emirati artist Jamal Al Sumaiti, a distinguished local personality.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan and the attendees viewed two visual presentations that showcased the biographies of esteemed artists, emphasising their lengthy careers and significant contributions to enriching and developing theatre. These presentations highlighted their pioneering works that left a distinct mark on the cultural and artistic scene, along with the most notable artistic milestones shaping their journeys. They also covered the influential roles they played on stage, as well as their efforts in supporting young talents and strengthening the position of Emirati theatre both locally and within the Arab world.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi honoured the winners of the Sharjah Theatre Days Awards in its 35th edition. The play "Hayr Qarmousha" by the Sharjah National Theatre received the award for the best integrated theatrical performance. Director Elham Mohammed was awarded the best theatre direction for the play "Nisf Laila" by the Khorfakkan Arts Theatre. The award for the best theatrical composition was presented to Ismail Abdullah for the play "Hayr Qarmousha." Abdullah Al Khadim received the award for the best first-role actor for his part in the play "Qamoos Al Ekhtifaat." Sara Al Saadi was recognised as the best actress in a leading role for her performance in "Hayr Qarmousha." Shaaban Sbeit secured the award for the best actor in a secondary role for his performance in "Ghayaheb Al Rouh." Badriya Al Ali won the award for the best actress in a secondary role for her part in "Nisf Laila." Mansour Al Zaabi was honoured with the best promising actor award for his role in "Choosing a Title." Amani Balaj received the distinction of Arab Artist Award for "Nisf Laila." The special jury prize was awarded to Dubai Al Ahli Theatre for their play "Sona."

Waleed Omran won the Best Décor Award for the play "Hayr Qarmousha," Nasra Al Maamari received the Best Makeup Award for the play "Nisf Laila," Majed Al Mueeni secured the Best Lighting Award for the play "Hayr Qarmousha," while Ibrahim Al Amiri was honoured with the award for Best Musical Composition and Sound Effects, and Abeer Al Jassmi received the award for Best Costumes and Accessories.

Besides Their Highnesses, the ceremony was attended by Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office; Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; and several senior officials, artists, media personnel and theatre professionals.