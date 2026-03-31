UAE President and Greek Prime Minister discuss regional developments and bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, during which they discussed the ongoing military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional and international stability, as well as its impact on maritime security and the global economy.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis reiterated Greece’s condemnation of the continued Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

The call also reviewed various aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen ties within the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a manner that supports mutual development.