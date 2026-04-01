Union Association for Human Rights concludes participation in UN Human Rights Council in Geneva

GENEVA, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR) concluded its participation in the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, in cooperation with organisations holding consultative status with the United Nations.

The association presented eight written statements and nine oral statements addressing human rights issues with regional and international dimensions.

The association’s contributions focused on a number of key files within the Council’s agenda, most notably condemning the Iranian armed attacks against the UAE, considering them a clear violation of the UN Charter, while highlighting the loss of civilian lives of multiple nationalities and calling for international accountability.

The association also demanded the suspension of Iran’s membership in the Human Rights Council, based on the findings of the fact-finding mission, which confirmed the existence of an institutional and systematic pattern of violations, with regional extension that included targeting the UAE.

It also warned against the danger posed by inciting and misleading media narratives directed at the UAE and their role in fueling violence and undermining stability, while calling for the development of UN-level accountability standards.

The UAHR emphasised respect for state sovereignty and rejected the use of human rights as a tool for political interference, in light of the systematic digital disinformation campaigns targeting the UAE.

It called for promoting the development of a binding international framework for digital rights, including support for launching a unified Arab declaration and progressing toward an international convention to protect rights in the digital space.

It also highlighted the misuse of human rights discourse in the digital space and the targeting of human rights defenders through systematic targeting patterns.

During its participation, the association also highlighted the UAE's experiences as practical models in advancing human rights, including presenting the UAE as a leading and attractive destination for the workforce, supported by a working environment that ensures social protection and equal opportunities; and showcasing the role of the UAE in enhancing digital child protection through the issuance of Federal Decree-Law No. 26 of 2025, which establishes a comprehensive legal framework to ensure children’s safety in the digital environment.

It also presented the UAE as an advanced model linking the fight against financial crimes with the protection of human rights through an integrated legislative and institutional framework and a national strategy focused on prevention and capacity-building.

The association also reinforced the UAE’s position as a global model in climate action and sustainable development through hosting COP28, launching major financing initiatives, contributing to the Loss and Damage Fund, and committing to energy transition and achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Additionally, it highlighted the UAE’s adoption of an integrated approach that strengthens economic resilience within a human rights framework through the development of labour legislation, social protection systems, and enhanced labour market governance.

At the conclusion of its participation, the association affirmed that these contributions reflect an approach aimed at strengthening the credibility of the international human rights system and linking human rights to security, stability, and sustainable development. It stressed the importance of joint international action to address emerging challenges, particularly in the areas of media incitement, digital rights, and cross-border violations.