Iraq qualify for World Cup with win over Bolivia

MONTERREY, Mexico, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Iraq grabbed the last ​available place at the World Cup by beating Bolivia 2-1 in their inter-confederation playoff on Tuesday, ‌sealing their return to the finals after a 40-year absence.

Aymen Hussein steered home a second-half winner to see the Iraqis become the 48th and last team to qualify for the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Ali Al Hamadi handed Iraq a 10th-minute ​lead at the Monterrey Stadium, but Bolivia were level at the break through Moises Paniagua.

Iraq will compete ​in Group I at the 11th June to 19th July World Cup along with France, Norway and Senegal.

Iraq’s only previous World Cup appearance was in Mexico ​in 1986, where they lost all three group games.