Iraq qualify for World Cup with win over Bolivia

MONTERREY, Mexico, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Iraq grabbed the last available place at the World Cup by beating Bolivia 2-1 in their inter-confederation playoff on Tuesday, sealing their return to the finals after a 40-year absence.
Aymen Hussein steered home a second-half winner to see the Iraqis become the 48th and last team to qualify for the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Ali Al Hamadi handed Iraq a 10th-minute lead at the Monterrey Stadium, but Bolivia were level at the break through Moises Paniagua.
Iraq will compete in Group I at the 11th June to 19th July World Cup along with France, Norway and Senegal.
Iraq’s only previous World Cup appearance was in Mexico in 1986, where they lost all three group games.