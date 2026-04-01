ADNOC Distribution shareholders approve $700 million 2025 dividend

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Distribution on Wednesday announced shareholder approval of all agenda items at its Annual General Assembly Meeting (AGM), including the approval of a final cash dividend of $350 million (AED1.28 billion), equivalent to 10.285 fils per share, for the second half of 2025 to be distributed in April 2026.

Recent regional developments have not had a material impact on ADNOC Distribution’s operations, financial position or liquidity.

The company continues to operate its nationwide service station network and international footprint safely and reliably, with well‑established business continuity and contingency plans in place.

ADNOC Distribution remains focused on the safety of its people and customers and will continue to monitor the operating environment closely, providing updates should any material developments arise.

In 2025, ADNOC Distribution delivered strong year-on-year growth, generating EBITDA of $1.17 billion (over 11.1 percent year-on-year; YoY).

Fuel volumes totalled 15.7 billion litres and non-fuel retail gross profit increased by 14.4 percent YoY, supported by performance across the company’s network in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of ADNOC Distribution, said, “ADNOC Distribution continues to deliver consistent performance underpinned by disciplined execution and a resilient business model. In 2025, the Company delivered solid financial results while progressing its transformation into an integrated mobility and convenience platform.

The approval of a total dividend of $700 million for 2025, alongside the extension of the company’s dividend policy through 2030, reflects our commitment to providing shareholders with predictable and long-term returns. As we look ahead, ADNOC Distribution remains focused on disciplined growth, prudent capital allocation and long‑term value creation for shareholders.”

The approval brings ADNOC Distribution’s total annual dividend for 2025 to $700 million (AED2.57 billion).

During the AGM, shareholders also approved the extension of ADNOC Distribution’s dividend policy, which sets an annual dividend at $700 million or 75 percent of the net profit, whichever is higher, through 2030.

Shareholders will receive the H2 2025 dividend in April 2026, followed by the first quarterly dividend for Q1 2026 in June 2026, subject to Board approval.

These two payments would total $525 million (AED1.9 billion), equivalent to 15.4 fils per share.

Since the IPO, the company has delivered a total of $5.5 billion (AED20 billion) in dividends, including the H2 2025 dividend, reflecting 112 percent in total shareholder returns.

“In 2025, the disciplined execution of our five-year strategy supported our record performance and growth across all business segments," said Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution. "Through network scale and new retail concepts, disciplined cost efficiencies and customer experiences elevated with AI, we strengthened the breadth and resilience of our revenue streams and continued to deliver ahead of our operational targets."

He added, "Accordingly, we have upgraded our guidance across network and non-fuel retail growth to reflect this momentum. We remain focused on disciplined growth and delivering value for shareholders.”

The company continued to progress its strategic objective to electrify the UAE’s eight key highways, including the launch of its EV Megahub in 2025. The company’s E2GO network has reached 402 fast and super-fast charging points, reinforcing ADNOC Distribution’s role in supporting the UAE’s electrification agenda and the National Electric Vehicles Policy.

ADNOC Distribution expanded its retail concepts in 2025 with the launch of The Hub by ADNOC, which integrates fuel, EV charging, car care and convenience offerings across a larger retail footprint than traditional service stations.

The company expects to operate 30 The Hub locations with an anticipated EBITDA contribution of $30 million by 2030. The refreshed Oasis by ADNOC brand was also unveiled in 2025, bolstering ADNOC Distribution’s convenience retail leadership with expanded food and beverage offerings.

In 2026, ADNOC Distribution will build on its legacy of serving communities by scaling its mobility and convenience platform with disciplined capital allocation.

The company is advancing more than 20 artificial intelligence (AI) enabled initiatives to support revenue growth, enhance operational efficiency and elevate customer experiences.