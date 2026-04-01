SWSC concludes preliminary round of Women's Volleyball League

SHARJAH, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Women's Sports Clubs (SWSC) concluded their participation in the preliminary round of the 2026 Women's Volleyball League with two victories, as both Sharjah Women’s Sports Club and Khorfakkan Women’s Sports Club advanced to the knockout stage (quarter-finals).

Sharjah Women's Sports Club achieved a clean sweep against Lynx with a score of 3-0 in the match held on Saturday at the club's hall. The team asserted its dominance from the outset through well-organised reception, diverse attacking options, and a high level of control over the tempo of the game, enabling them to win the sets without difficulty.

"The match provided an opportunity to solidify the technical aspects the team has been working on during the previous phase, particularly in the quality of reception and the quick transition from defence to attack," said Karim Ben Ayad, coach of SWSC.

He added the team showed strong tactical discipline and reduced errors ahead of the knockout stage, with upcoming preparations focusing on mental readiness and performance consistency.

Meanwhile, Khorfakkan Women's Sports Club continued its positive run, defeating Centrex Falcon Academy 3-0 in a match held on Sunday, 29th March 2026, at the Khorfakkan Club hall. The team delivered a balanced performance that reflected its technical readiness and successfully imposed its playing style through a stable backcourt and effective serving.

Buthaina bint Mansour, coach of Khorfakkan Women's Sports Club, said that the team managed the match well, especially in terms of organising the defence and capitalising on rebounds, noting that "the focus was on maintaining the team's technical rhythm and minimising gaps during the sets."

"The next stage requires a different level of preparedness, as we will work on increasing our focus on the smallest details and enhancing on-field cohesion to meet the demands of knockout matches," she added.