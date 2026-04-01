DCD grants licence for Foster Families Association to operate as community-driven entity

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi has granted a licence to the Foster Families Association as a public benefit organisation in the emirate.

The association will operate as a community-driven entity dedicated to promoting a culture of family fostering and providing a safe, stable, and nurturing environment for children.

This licence reflects DCD’s commitment to advancing national priorities aimed at strengthening Emirati families and embedding the values of social cohesion and solidarity. It also supports the development of an integrated ecosystem for foster family care by strengthening collaboration with government entities and specialised organisations across the psychological, social and educational fields.

Mubarak Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Social Licensing and Control Sector at the DCD, affirmed that licensing the Foster Families Association falls within DCD’s regulatory and supervisory mandate to govern and oversee public benefit organisations in the emirate. He emphasised that empowering specialised entities to operate within a robust regulatory environment enhances the quality of social services, while reinforcing family stability and social cohesion across Abu Dhabi.

Al Ameri added that this licence represents a significant milestone in advancing the foster care ecosystem in Abu Dhabi by enabling specialised organisations to play a key role in raising awareness of family fostering and providing the necessary support to foster families. These efforts contribute to ensuring a safe and supportive family environment for children in care through a comprehensive system of psychological and social support, enabling their healthy development and positive integration into society.

Huda Al Meshjari, Founding Member of the Foster Families Association, highlighted that raising community awareness of the rights of children in foster care is a critical step toward ensuring comprehensive, child-centred care that meets their diverse needs, while maintaining effective protection measures against any form of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

Al Meshjari noted that, over the long term, the association aims to deepen a culture of family fostering through specialised training programmes, workshops, and awareness initiatives that outline the rights, duties, and responsibilities of foster families.

The association will also showcase successful family fostering stories that have positively impacted the lives of fostered children.