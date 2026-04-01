Qatari Defence Ministry intercepts two cruise missiles, third strickes oil tanker without casualties

DOHA, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Qatar announced that it was targeted on Wednesday by three cruise missiles launched from Iran.

In a statement carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Qatari Ministry of Defence said that its armed forces successfully intercepted two of the cruise missiles, while the third missile struck an oil tanker leased to Qatar Energy in the country's territorial waters.

The ministry added that procedures were implemented, and coordination was established with relevant authorities to evacuate the tanker, which had 21 crew members on board, without any human casualties.