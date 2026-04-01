Integrated port readiness boosts competitiveness, strengthens security system: GDRFA Director-General

DUBAI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), conducted inspection visits to Dubai International Airport (DXB), Hatta Border Crossing and the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Al Awir.

The visits aimed to assess operational readiness, enhance performance efficiency and strengthen coordination among relevant entities.

At DXB, Al Marri reviewed operations in passenger processing halls and assessed readiness to manage travel flows, highlighting the system’s capacity to handle high volumes while maintaining service efficiency and passenger experience.

He then visited the Passport Control Department at Hatta Border Crossing, where he toured arrival and departure halls and inspection areas, reviewing procedures to ensure smooth traveller movement across land borders.

Al Marri also met representatives of partner entities, including Hatta Customs Centre and Hatta Border Security Police, to review coordination mechanisms and operational workflows aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery.

At Al Awir, he visited the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector, where he reviewed operations at the accommodation centre and systems used to monitor residency violators, as well as digital tools supporting case tracking and reporting.

He also inspected the operations room and reviewed the digital systems used in case tracking and report management, enhancing response speed and decision-making accuracy.

He emphasised that the integration of readiness across air and land ports, as well as follow-up sectors, represents a key pillar in supporting security and stability, while enhancing quality of life in Dubai. He noted that investing in operational efficiency and institutional integration directly contributes to strengthening customer trust and reinforcing Dubai’s global competitiveness.

He further added that the continuous development of operational systems across ports and follow-up sectors reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to translating the leadership’s vision into advanced and sustainable services, driven by innovation and proactivity, while maintaining a balanced approach between facilitating procedures and safeguarding community security.

Al Marri praised staff efforts and inter-agency cooperation, noting that ongoing development of operational systems reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to delivering efficient, advanced services aligned with the emirate’s strategic vision.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of readiness across the visited sites and stressed the importance of maintaining high standards and continuous improvement.