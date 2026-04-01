SEWA efficiently manages 8,300 reports during recent weather

SHARJAH, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) said its technical teams handled more than 8,300 reports during the recent adverse weather, ensuring a rapid and precise response in line with the highest operational standards.

The authority confirmed that its response was driven by proactive plans activated before the impact of the weather, including elevating readiness to the highest level, operating control rooms around the clock, and enhancing coordination across departments.

Technical teams were strategically assigned according to meticulously planned geographical coverage maps to guarantee rapid access to reported incidents.

Reports ranged from minor technical faults to problems caused by water accumulation, all of which were addressed immediately by specialised teams equipped with advanced tools and technologies.

The authority emphasised the crucial role of its monitoring and control systems in improving response speed by providing real-time tracking of network performance indicators and detecting any disruptions or fluctuations. This facilitated the precise deployment of field teams and reduced response and recovery times.

SEWA observed strong integration across customer communication channels, with reports received via the call centre, smart application, and official website, all managed through a unified system.

The authority urged the public to verify the source of service interruptions before reporting and to follow safety guidelines during adverse weather, using official channels to report emergencies.

SEWA affirmed that the successful response results from ongoing investments in infrastructure development, upgrading technical workforce skills, and implementing advanced smart systems in network management.

These efforts enhance the authority’s preparedness to tackle challenges and guarantee the provision of reliable and sustainable services in accordance with global standards.