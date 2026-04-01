Creative Lab workshops encourage storytelling creativity, responsible digital content creation among youth

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Creative Lab, the youth talent development arm of Abu Dhabi’s Creative Media Authority (CMA), hosted a series of online creative media workshops during the spring break which introduced young students aged 9-12 to storytelling, scriptwriting and digital content creation.

The initiative engaged 38 students from across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, offering participants an early introduction to creative media through interactive learning experiences designed to nurture creativity, confidence and self-expression.

Delivered in both Arabic and English, the workshops introduced children to the foundations of storytelling while encouraging them to explore their ideas through writing, drawing and creative discussion.

The first session focused on scriptwriting and narrative development, delivered by the Creative Lab team in collaboration with Majid TV, part of Abu Dhabi Media Network. Students were introduced to the fundamentals of storytelling, including character creation, plot development and story structure. Each participant wrote their own story in Arabic or English and presented it to their peers during the session, building confidence in both creative expression and public speaking.

The second session, delivered in collaboration with Animotion Media Group, explored storytelling for YouTube, introducing students to digital content creation and visual storytelling. Participants created illustrations and character ideas while learning how creators design engaging and responsible content for online audiences.

A key focus of the session was teaching children about safe and responsible use of technology, aligning with the theme of this year’s Emirati Children’s Day, which emphasises empowering children to use digital tools safely and creatively.

The workshops also coincided with the UAE’s Month of Reading, reinforcing the importance of storytelling, reading and creative writing among younger generations.

During the sessions, students wrote and shared their own stories, poems and messages of appreciation addressed to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflecting their creativity and admiration for the UAE’s leadership.

Aysha Al Jneibi, Director of Talent Development at Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi, said, "Introducing creative media skills at an early age helps young people discover the power of storytelling and builds confidence in expressing their ideas. Through Creative Lab, we aim to nurture curiosity, creativity and critical thinking while giving young talent meaningful exposure to the media and creative industries.

By collaborating with industry partners and expanding access to learning opportunities across the emirate, we are helping build a strong foundation for the next generation of storytellers and creators who will contribute to the UAE’s growing creative economy."

Industry collaboration formed an important part of the programme, with expert mentors from the media sector sharing their professional insights with participants.

The workshops were delivered by Valeria Korotina from Animotion Media Group, who works in distributing animated shows and online content, and Manal Al Falouji, a children’s programme producer and writer at Majid Channel, who guided students through the fundamentals of scriptwriting and storytelling.

Parents welcomed the initiative, highlighting the positive impact of encouraging children to engage with storytelling and writing from an early age.

One parent, Hanna Mhanna said, "It was a wonderful workshop and a great effort. We were happy to see the children encouraged to write in Arabic and present their stories with confidence. We hope to see more initiatives like this that support creativity and learning for our children."

Another parent, Moza Al Shamsi added, "Abdullah really enjoyed attending the workshop. It was different from typical workshops, focusing on sparking creative ideas and placing them in a fun and engaging context. As a mother, it was especially delightful to see my son thinking through the events of his story and interacting with the instructor during the session."

Students also expressed enthusiasm about participating in the sessions and learning how stories and characters are created.

One of the participants, Hazza Al Yalyali, shared, "The workshop taught me how to write stories and build confidence in presenting in front of others. I had the opportunity to write my own story and present it, as well as write a poem for the President. The course enriched my knowledge and strengthened my confidence in both writing and public speaking."

The workshops also helped highlight promising young talents across different creative fields, including voice-over, storytelling and public speaking, demonstrating the enthusiasm of younger generations to explore creative media.

By delivering the workshops online, Creative Lab expanded access to creative learning opportunities for children across the emirate, enabling participants from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra to engage with creative media education during the spring break.

The initiative reflects Creative Lab’s ongoing commitment to nurturing creative talent and building a sustainable pipeline of storytellers, creators and media professionals who will contribute to the UAE’s growing creative economy.

Building on the success of Creative Lab’s seasonal programmes, including its summer and winter media camps, these spring workshops have served as a successful pilot initiative into more digitally led opportunities.