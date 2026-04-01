Ajman Chamber’s board discusses 2026 plan

AJMAN, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), chaired the chamber’s first Board meeting in 2026, during which members reviewed project and initiative plans for the year and discussed ways to support the business community and drive economic growth in the emirate.

The meeting, held at the chamber’s headquarters, was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Board, along with Board members.

Al Muwaiji praised Resolution No. (4) of 2026 on the formation of committees aimed at enhancing institutional readiness and business continuity within the Government of Ajman. The resolution establishes four committees operating under the supervision of the Chairman of the Executive Council: the Government Services Continuity Committee, the Economy and Supply Chain Committee, the Public Services Committee, and the Community Engagement and Media Committee.

He highlighted the direct role of the Economy and Supply Chain Committee in ensuring the continuity of economic activity and improving supply chain efficiency, noting that these efforts support market stability and reinforce business sustainability in Ajman.

He also stressed the UAE’s proactive approach in supporting the financial system and banking sector, which plays a key role in sustaining growth and facilitating trade flows, ensuring continued economic momentum.

The meeting reviewed the Ajman Businesswomen Council’s final report for 2025, highlighting key achievements and initiatives, alongside discussions on business group reports and their outcomes and recommendations.

The Board also examined the results of Ajman Chamber’s participation in Gulfood 2026 in Dubai, and reviewed progress on the Thara Entrepreneurship Hub project, which provides an integrated and sustainable business environment for entrepreneurs.

In addition, the Board reviewed and approved the minutes of its fourth meeting for 2025, the minutes of the first Human Resources and Finance Committee meeting for 2026, the chamber’s year-end financial report for 2025, and its strategic performance report.

In conclusion, Ajman Chamber reaffirmed to its private sector members that the UAE economy remains highly resilient and adaptable to regional and global developments, supported by proactive government policies, advanced infrastructure, and a business-friendly legislative framework.