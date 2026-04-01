Publishers point to 'Onshur' Fund as key to stronger strategy, global reach

SHARJAH, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Graduates of the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur) said its training and advisory sessions have helped reshape publishing strategies, strengthen financial planning and expand international reach.

Participants said the programme’s guidance from international publishing specialists helped address operational challenges and build more sustainable business models.

Launched by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, Onshur supports publishers through training, mentorship, funding opportunities and access to professional networks.

The reflections were collected through a survey assessing the programme’s impact on participating publishers in the UAE. Respondents said the programme helped clarify financial and marketing strategies, as well as the balance between publishing’s cultural mission and commercial realities.

Noor Arab, Founder of Nour Publishing, said the programme encouraged her to rethink the commercial strategy of her publishing house: “The training motivated me to strengthen the commercial side of publishing and build a more sustainable and flexible business for the future. The consultations also helped us refine our plans and revisit our long-term vision.”

Publisher Dr. Asmaa Emara also highlighted the programme’s practical value, saying its greatest benefit was direct access to industry specialists: “Having experts answer our questions saved time and helped us make clearer decisions.”

She added that participation in the Onshur pavilion at the Sharjah International Book Fair helped introduce her publishing house’s titles to new readers.

Similarly, Asmaa bin Kalban, a graduate of the Launch Track, said engaging with international publishing specialists was among the programme’s most valuable aspects: “Connecting with experts from the global publishing industry shortens the learning curve and provides valuable professional insight.”

For publisher Nadine Bakhis, the Launch Track provided the guidance needed to begin a project she had considered for years: “I had long considered entering publishing but lacked the practical tools to start. The programme gave me the confidence to move forward.”

Bakhis added that the experience also created a sense of belonging to a professional community that supports emerging publishers.

Several other participants also pointed to the programme’s mentorship and expert guidance as key factors in developing their publishing ventures.

Fatima Al Hammadi said the programme’s mentoring and advisory support helped accelerate the development of her publishing house, particularly through guidance on financial planning and marketing strategies. Meanwhile, Dalal Al Jabri added that the mentorship period helped her gain a more systematic understanding of the publishing process, noting that “the training sessions, consultations and monthly follow-ups had a strong impact on my work over the past year.”

Mamoun Abdulrahman, another Launch Track graduate, said access to international publishing experts was among the programme’s strongest elements.

Participants’ experiences reflect the fund’s broader objective of strengthening the sustainability of the UAE's publishing sector. By combining training, mentorship and industry connections, the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund seeks to equip publishers with the tools needed to navigate evolving market conditions and expand their presence across regional and international publishing markets.