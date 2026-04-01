National Bonds achieves best 2025 results with investments exceeding AED18 billion

DUBAI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- National Bonds, the UAE's leading Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, today announced its strongest annual results in two decades as it marks its 20th anniversary. Bondholders' funds surpassed AED18 billion, representing a 14 percent year-on-year increase, with returns up to 4.45 percent distributed to savers in 2025.

Regular savers grew by 37 percent compared to 2024, highlighting a deepening culture of saving and a clear shift towards structured, long-term financial. While Corporate Liquidity and Treasury solutions offered to intitutional investors recorded a 28 percent increase.

These results are not simply the metrics of one company, they are a barometer of the UAE's financial stability. The breadth and depth of participation, from first-time savers to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and major corporates, affirms that the country’s economic foundations continue to generate confidence, growth, and long-term value.

The UAE's sustained economic performance is the foundation upon which National Bonds' two decades of consistent growth have been built. The country's diversified economy, robust regulatory framework, sustained growth in the market, and long-term vision, most recently articulated in the UAE Centennial 2071, have created an environment in which financial discipline is not only encouraged but rewarded.

Khalifa Al Daboos, Chairman of National Bonds, commented, “The UAE continues to set a global example of resilience, adaptability, and forward-looking vision. Over the past two decades, National Bonds has been proud to contribute to this journey by fostering a culture of saving that is built on trust, discipline, and long-term value creation. Our progress reflects not only financial growth, but also the confidence placed in us by our bondholders and our role in supporting the financial fabric of the nation.”

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, said, “Surpassing AED18 billion in bondholders' funds is a clear reflection of consistent and sustained growth driven by strong customer confidence. Over the years, more than one million customers have experienced National Bonds' savings and investment solutions, with many making a conscious commitment to disciplined saving as a cornerstone of their financial future. What stands out is the breadth and depth of this trust across individuals, families, and corporates, who continue to choose National Bonds as a reliable partner for long-term financial security.”

Al Ali added, “Having built this trust over two decades, National Bonds now looks ahead to expanding this impact by embedding disciplined saving and financial awareness as a deeply rooted culture across all segments of UAE society.”

Digital innovation continues to play a key role in enabling customers to manage and grow their savings seamlessly. Building on a 72 percent surge in digital savings, National Bonds introduced an AI-powered financial guidance tool to support smarter financial decisions.

In line with the UAE's 'Year of the Family,' the company is witnessing growing confidence among women who are increasingly taking a proactive role in securing their financial future and that of their families. This momentum is reflected in a 11.33 percent year-on-year increase in sales to female customers, alongside an increase of nearly AED290 million in the female customer portfolio in 2025.

Since its inception, the company has distributed more than AED4 billion in profits and rewards, including over AED830 million in rewards alone, and has helped transform 232 customers into millionaires, clear proof that consistent and disciplined saving can drive meaningful and tangible change in individuals’ financial futures.