IBPC Dubai AGM reinforces Indo-UAE economic partnership

DUBAI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) this weekend, underscoring its pivotal role as a catalyst for Indo-UAE collaboration and reaffirming its commitment to strengthening bilateral economic ties in alignment with long-term strategic visions.

In his opening address, Chairman Siddharth Balachandran emphasised the enduring UAE-India brotherhood, noting that IBPC Dubai’s purpose and relevance remain central to advancing shared prosperity.

He reiterated the Council’s transformation journey, positioning IBPC Dubai as a unifying institutional platform that continues to empower the Indian business community in the UAE through collaboration, resilience, and a shared forward-looking vision.

IBPC Dubai reported a year of exceptional growth and engagement, marked by a significant expansion in its membership base and a strong shift toward inclusivity, particularly with increased female participation.

Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi was confirmed for a second tenure as Secretary General, ensuring continuity, stability, and sustained strategic execution.

Focus Group Convenors were elected to lead key sectors critical to Indo-UAE collaboration, including Health, Education, Wellness and Pharma led by Sreekumar Brahmanandan of Dubai Investment Industries, Financial Services and Capital Markets by Sunny Narang of HSBC, Tech, Digital and Innovation by Karthik Raman of RevDau, Professional and Business Services by James Mathew of UHY James, Real Estate and Built Environment by Rajiv Neelivethil of ESPA, Energy and Climate by Advait Thakur, Hospitality and Tourism by Amit Vardhan of Prism Advertising, bringing together deep industry expertise across priority domains.

Looking ahead, IBPC Dubai is gearing up to host two flagship platforms: the West Asia Business Conclave in April 2026 and the Family Business Conference in May 2026. These initiatives are expected to further strengthen cross-border partnerships, thought leadership, and institutional engagement across the region.