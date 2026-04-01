SEWA laboratories examines 19,000 samples in 2025

SHARJAH, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority completed during 2025 the examination of water samples in various areas and stations to ensure their quality and meet the World Health Organisation standards. 11,842 thousand samples were examined in the main laboratory, in addition to 7,240 thousand samples in the laboratories of water and desalination stations.

The results of the intensive laboratory tests carried out on the water samples confirmed their complete safety and compliance with the approved local and international standards.

Engineer Abdulrahman Boukhalaf, Director of the Water and Desalination Plants Department, affirmed that the Authority uses technical and operational capabilities to provide high-quality drinking water that meets WHO standards. SEWA is also dedicated to keeping pace with the latest scientific progress in water quality testing to ensure high-quality water.

He explained that SEWA relies on 6 laboratories, including the main water quality laboratory at Al Rahmaniyah desalination plant and 5 technical laboratories at other water stations, to monitor and maintain water quality from the beginning of desalination until it reaches subscribers. The labs are equipped with cutting-edge equipment and highly qualified personnel to monitor water quality and ensure its safety and freshness across Sharjah.

Boukhalaf added that the Authority continues to enhance labs’ performances and raise their efficiency to check the boxes of quality management system and to update the laboratory information management system in a way that contributes to activating work follow-up mechanisms, preserving data related to the results of analyses and sending information to all relevant authorities in a timely manner, while also preparing all the required statistics to be used in monitoring water quality in Sharjah.

He highlighted that SEWA is keeping up with Sharjah’s growth and development, so the number of sample testing sites in the city network has been increased to 75 to ensure effective water quality monitoring as the city grows.

The Director of Water and Desalination Plants Department confirmed that the Authority has set up several channels allowing the public to share their opinions and comments regarding the water quality, which are as follows: direct contact with the Water Quality Department, contacting the Authority’s call centre, and submitting on the Authority’s website or through the smart application.