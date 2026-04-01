ALC opens nominations for 4th edition of Sard Al Thahab Award

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced the opening of nominations for the fourth edition of the Sard Al Thahab Awards, with submissions accepted until 15th June 2026. The award forms part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the presence of the Arabic language, support cultural activity, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for knowledge and creativity.

The ALC invites short story writers and those with an interest in narrative arts from around the world to submit their works in accordance with the approved criteria and conditions for each category of the award, as outlined on the Centre’s official website. Applicants are required to fulfil all technical and procedural requirements to ensure submissions meet the quality and creativity standard that the award upholds.

Spanning six categories, the Sard Al Thahab Award aims to honour storytellers of biographies and folk narratives, and to support storytelling arts that shed light on Emirati and Arab heritage in creative ways. The Short Story category comprises two sections: the first – Short Story for Unpublished Stories – celebrates new and innovative narrative works, while the second – Short Story for Published Stories – aims to reimagine folk heritage through artistic expression.

The award also includes the Popular Narratives category dedicated to stories and studies that analyse folk narratives and their role in shaping cultural identity, as well as the Narrators category, which honours narrators of popular biographies locally and across the Arab world. Meanwhile, the Illustrated Story category highlights works that combine literary text and artistic illustration.

The final category – Emirati Narration – is awarded to individuals, entities, or outstanding works, in Arabic and other languages that strengthen the Emirati narrative and reinforce the values upon which the UAE’s Founding Fathers and leaders built their vision, namely, civilisational renewal, cultural exchange, dialogue, tolerance, moderation, and coexistence among people.

Applicants may select the category most appropriate to their work, complete the nomination form available on the ALC website at (https://alcawards.ae?award=sard), and direct any queries to sardalthahab@dctabudhabi.ae. Applications must include on an exceptional basis, PDF versions of nominated works, a condition valid for the 2026 edition only, a CV outlining the candidate’s academic and creative background, a copy of their passport, and a personal photograph.

Nomination criteria require that submitted works be written in Arabic, with the exception of the Emirati Narration category, which accepts submissions in other languages. Each participant may submit only one work per edition of the award, provided it has not won another award in the same year. Previously submitted works may be resubmitted, subject to the specified terms and conditions being met.

The Sard Al Thahab Award accepts nominations across all categories from individuals as well as cultural and academic institutions. Nominations for the Emirati Narration category, in particular, may be submitted through academic, research, and cultural institutions, or by the award’s Higher Committee.

The award may not be granted to a work that has previously won a major Arab or international prize, and applicants must comply with the conditions set out in the nomination form for each category. Resubmission of the same work is permitted, provided the required time period has elapsed and a new application is submitted.

Sard Al Thahab continues its mission to support the arts of storytelling in all their forms, honour storytellers of biographies and popular narratives, and contribute to the revival of the folk tale tradition while enhancing its presence among new generations. It also highlights the role of folk narratives in shaping collective memory and preserving cultural identity, in line with the UAE’s commitment to safeguarding heritage and promoting cultural and creative industries.

The Sard Al Thahab Award serves as a comprehensive cultural platform that attracts creatives, researchers, and enthusiasts, providing an environment conducive to creative production that combines authenticity with renewal. In doing so, it strengthens the presence of Arabic as a language of creativity and knowledge, and supports its role in fostering civilisational dialogue between cultures.

Since its launch in 2023, the award has seen steadily increasing participation and engagement, attracting submissions from 37 countries around the world in its previous editions. This reflects its growing stature as a regional and global platform celebrating the narrative arts and supporting their sustainability amid rapid cultural transformations.