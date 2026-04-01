ADJD discusses legislative developments in Commercial Companies Law

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Participants at the forum titled “Legislative Transformation of the Federal Commercial Companies Law”, organised by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, discussed recent legislative developments regulating the operation of companies, as well as mechanisms for utilising these amendments to enhance the stability of commercial transactions and improve the efficiency of dispute resolution, thereby supporting the flexibility of the business environment and strengthening its competitiveness.

The organisation of the forum forms part of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s commitment to keeping pace with legislative developments and enhancing legal awareness of the provisions of the Commercial Companies Law and its amendments. This is achieved through the presentation of practical models and judicial examples that reinforce a practical understanding of the newly introduced provisions, thereby consolidating an advanced judicial system aligned with the requirements of sustainable economic development.

The forum, which was held via the virtual platform of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, witnessed broad participation from experts and specialists from within the UAE and abroad. It was attended by a number of judges, members of the Public Prosecution, lawyers, legal consultants, and investors.

The forum addressed the legislative dimensions of the amendments issued under Federal Decree-Law No. (20) of 2025 concerning amendments to certain provisions of the Commercial Companies Law, with particular focus on the practical aspects relating to the management and activities of companies, and the resulting implications for commercial disputes and their adjudication before the courts.

The sessions also examined a number of key themes, including the scope of application of the law and the associated exceptions, particularly in relation to free zones and financial free zones. They further discussed the legal requirements for the incorporation of companies, such as the necessity of formal documentation of contracts, the adoption of electronic signatures, and the legal implications that may arise for partners or for parties dealing with the company.

In addition, the sessions addressed contractual rights in limited liability companies and private joint stock companies, including mechanisms for the orderly exit of a partner or the admission of new partners, as well as the handling of the shares of deceased partners, in a manner that ensures business continuity and prevents disruption to the company’s operations.

In the same context, participants reviewed new legislative provisions permitting the transfer of a company’s registration from one authority to another within the State without the need for dissolution, allowing the company to continue as an existing legal entity. The discussions also covered governance rules, management responsibilities, and the penalties that may be imposed in the event of non-compliance.