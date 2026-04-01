Renewables account for 85.6% of global expansion in 2025: IRENA report

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- 2025 saw total renewable power capacity reach 5149 gigawatts (GW) after the addition of 692 GW, or a 15.5 percent of annual increase, according to new report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The report, titled Renewable Capacity Statistics 2026, found that renewable energy dominates the total capacity expansion at 85.6 percent share, while non-renewables continue to account for a smaller share of additions.

Geopolitical tensions have once again brought energy into the global spotlight. Escalation in the Middle East raises fresh concerns over supply security and fossil fuel price volatility.

Against this backdrop, renewable energy is gaining attention to build more resilient systems that are less vulnerable to international shocks.

As renewables are homegrown, low-cost and can be deployed immediately, increasing their share in national energy systems can reduce exposure to international fuel markets.

Commenting on the findings, IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said, “Renewable energy remains consistent and steadfast in its expansion. This not only indicates market preference but also makes a strong case for renewable energy resilience with brutal clarity. A more decentralised energy system, with a growing share of renewables and more market players, is structurally more resilient. Countries that invested in the energy transition are weathering this crisis with less economic damage, as they boost energy security, resilience and competitiveness.”

In line with the previous year, solar energy led the increase, accounting for 511 GW or approximately 75 percent share in the total renewables capacity addition. Wind energy followed suit, adding 159 GW.

Together, solar and wind accounted for 96.8 percent of all net renewable additions last year, reflecting the biggest cost decrease among all renewable technologies.

Bioenergy took the third place with 2.3 percent annual growth, adding 3.4 GW to total renewable energy expansion.

The report also confirmed, however, the persistent and significant disparities amongst countries and regions. Asia continued to lead with a 74.2 percent contribution to all new renewable capacity; the 513.3 GW additions represent a growth rate of 21.6 percent. Africa recorded its highest capacity increase, rising by 15.9 percent or adding 11.3 GW, driven by Ethiopia, South Africa, and Egypt. Another region that experienced its largest annual growth is the Middle East, which increased by 28.9 percent, led by Saudi Arabia.

In terms of total global capacity, Asia unsurprisingly keeps its top position with 2 891 GW of total renewables capacity, followed by Europe which recorded 934 GW in total.

Central America and the Caribbean had the lowest renewables capacity with a total of 21 GW in 2025. This disparity exposes the vulnerability of economies with low share of renewables and underscores the urgent need to increase the share for their energy security.