ADPHC, Novo Nordisk strengthen collaboration to support personalised weight management programme

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has announced a collaboration with Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company, to support programme initiatives and enhance community awareness around weight management. The collaboration contributes to reinforcing a preventive approach focused on early detection and early intervention within the emirate’s healthcare system.

The collaboration focuses on supporting the implementation of the personlised weight management programme across the healthcare system by empowering family physicians and healthcare professionals, as the first point of contact with the community. This includes strengthening their role in early identification, appropriate guidance, and ongoing follow-up of individuals through the programme’s approved care pathways.

This collaboration comes at a time of growing demand for preventive and sustainable approaches to weight management, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s broader shift toward prevention, early detection, and early intervention, and toward improving quality of life through more integrated, community-responsive healthcare models.

The personalised weight management programme is distinguished by a people-centred approach, whereby an individual care and follow-up plan is designed for each participant based on a comprehensive assessment that includes health indicators, lifestyle factors, and risk factors. This ensures that interventions are aligned with the specific health needs of each individual. The programme is also fully integrated within Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system, enabling continuity of care and seamless movement across different levels of care.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said, “The personalised weight management programme represents a key pillar of our efforts to promote community health through a model built on prevention, early detection and intervention, personalised care, and continuity of follow-up. This collaboration supports the programme’s objectives by strengthening awareness and providing clear, trusted pathways that enable individuals to take practical and sustainable steps toward managing their weight and improving their overall health and quality of life.”

Dr. Cecilia Radu, General Manager of Novo Nordisk UAE, highlighted the importance of the collaboration, stating, “We are proud to support the personalised weight management programme led by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, which reflects a science-based, preventive, and collaborative vision. Novo Nordisk contributes to supporting the implementation of the programme through its expertise in conditions related to excess weight, participation in awareness initiatives, and capacity-building efforts, helping strengthen the role of healthcare professionals in raising awareness and empowering individuals to make informed health decisions.”

Under this collaboration, both parties will work on delivering integrated awareness and educational campaigns targeting different segments of the community. These efforts aim to raise awareness about obesity, its impact on health and quality of life, and the importance of prevention, early detection, and early intervention, while also highlighting the personalised weight management programme and the pathways available within Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system.

Eligible individuals will be referred to the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre’s personalised weight management programme, which is currently implemented across a number of government and private clinics and hospital groups in Abu Dhabi. The programme follows a comprehensive approach that ensures alignment between health education, behavioural support, medical follow-up, and therapeutic interventions when required, based on an integrated assessment of each case.

The collaboration also includes the exchange of expertise and best practices, as well as support for the development of weight-management-related health initiatives, contributing to the sustainability and continuous enhancement of the programme in line with the latest scientific standards.

This collaboration reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to advancing preventive healthcare models that place people at the centre of health policies, enhance community health and quality of life, and reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading model in the adoption of integrated and sustainable health solutions.