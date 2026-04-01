Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Board of Directors

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors, held at the company’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled reviewed ADNOC’s business continuity plans, including a comprehensive playbook for proactive planning across a range of potential scenarios before, during, and after incidents occur, in line with the highest international standards and best practices adopted by leading global energy companies to address disruptions arising from emergencies, crises, and disasters.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also reviewed ADNOC's plans to protect both personnel and assets, while enabling the safe and efficient continuation of operations and production. These preventive measures extend across all companies in the group to safeguard critical facilities, supporting ADNOC's commitment to serving its customers locally, regionally, and internationally, while meeting global energy demand and strengthening supply chain resilience.

In parallel, temporary operational adjustments have been implemented for exportable products to address any disruption to maritime navigation and shipping arising from recent regional developments. Furthermore, ADNOC continues to assess the situation on a location-by-location, product-by-product, and transaction-by-transaction basis, to ensure that as much as possible, it meets the needs of its valued customers and stakeholders.

The Executive Committee reviewed a detailed report on the operational impact at certain ADNOC facilities caused by direct impacts, as well as debris resulting from the successful interception by UAE air defence systems of ballistic missiles and drones during Iranian attacks targeting the UAE. These blatant attacks constitute a serious violation and breach of international laws and norms, presenting a clear and direct threat to both regional stability and global energy security.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled commended the high level of readiness and rapid response demonstrated by all national entities and stakeholders in addressing such incidents under exceptional circumstances, ensuring the protection of frontline personnel and maintaining operational continuity across ADNOC facilities. His Highness further affirmed that ADNOC's operating model – built on resilience and professionalism – continues to deliver reliable energy supplies despite these ongoing challenges.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with ADNOC's business continuity team and connected virtually with frontline teams across the company’s sites. His Highness praised their dedication and resilience amid current challenges, affirming that with resolve and determination, we will emerge stronger.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; and Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Finance.