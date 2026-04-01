UAE air defences intercept 5 ballistic missiles, 35 UAVs

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE air defences on Wednesday intercepted 5 ballistic missiles and 35 UAVs launched from Iran.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 438 ballistic missiles, 19 cruise missiles and 2,012 UAVs.

The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as 9 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

A total of 190 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.