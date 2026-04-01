‘Dubai Taxi’, Baidu’s Apollo Go launch fully driverless commercial ride-hailing in Dubai

DUBAI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Taxi Company PJSC, in partnership with Baidu Inc. through its autonomous ride-hailing platform Apollo Go, has launched driverless commercial ride-hailing taxi services in Dubai via the Apollo Go app, marking the platform’s first international app deployment and a major milestone in the region.

This strategic partnership combines Apollo Go’s cutting-edge autonomous technology with Dubai Taxi Company’s (DTC) strong local operational expertise, leveraging its position as the emirate’s leading mobility provider and largest taxi and limousine fleet operator to support the service rollout.

The launch of commercial driverless taxis is aligned with the ambition of Dubai’s Self-Driving Transport Strategy of transforming 25 percent of all transportation trips into smart and driverless journeys by 2030.

The rollout will initially commence with 50 vehicles in the first year, with a phased expansion plan to increase the fleet to over 1,000 driverless vehicles over the next few years, further strengthening Dubai Taxi Company’s position at the forefront of next-generation mobility solutions.

Residents and visitors can book the driverless ride via the Apollo Go app, available on both Play Store and App Store. Booking for this service will be extended to Bolt and other e-hail providers as the rollout scales up.

"Our partnership with DTC represents a new chapter for autonomous mobility in Dubai. By combining our cutting-edge technology with DTC’s local expertise, and through the launch of the Apollo Go app, our first international app deployment, we are creating a safe, efficient and scalable ride-hailing service that sets a new standard for the region. We are proud to contribute to Dubai’s vision for smart, future-ready transportation," said Nan Yang, Vice President of Baidu and General Manager of Overseas Business Unit, Intelligent Driving Group.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of DTC, said, "Dubai Taxi Company is proud and excited to be among the first entities to roll out the operations of driverless taxis in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in advancing the emirate’s vision for smart and sustainable mobility. This initiative is in line with DTC’s innovation-driven strategy and its commitment to delivering future-ready services that elevate the customer experience. We are grateful to our strategic partner, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), for their unwavering support and the development of a comprehensive infrastructure that enables the seamless deployment of driverless taxis, aligned with the ambition of transforming 25 percent of all transportation trips into smart and driverless journeys by 2030."

"We are equally proud to partner with Baidu Inc. to bring this future-forward technology to life, combining global innovation with Dubai’s pioneering spirit. The successful trials conducted over the past few months have demonstrated the vehicles’ readiness, particularly in terms of safety, reliability and operational efficiency, reinforcing our confidence in scaling this initiative," he added.

Today, recognised as Dubai’s leading comprehensive mobility provider, with a fleet of over 6,000 taxis and limousines and backed by more than three decades of experience, Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) is well positioned to lead the large-scale operation of driverless vehicles.

Leveraging its advanced monitoring systems and technology-enabled, data-driven operations, DTC will ensure that every journey is safe, reliable and seamless, further reinforcing its strength and leadership in managing the future of autonomous mobility.

This commercial launch follows a key milestone earlier this year. In January 2026, Apollo Go received Dubai’s first-ever driverless testing permit for fully autonomous vehicles without a safety driver. This regulatory approval enables Baidu to operate fully autonomous ride-hailing services in Dubai, positioning the city as a strategic hub for autonomous mobility innovation.

Also in January 2026, Baidu inaugurated the Apollo Go Park in Dubai, which serves as the company’s first overseas operations and management hub, supporting plans for a fleet of over 1,000 autonomous vehicles in the coming years.

Dubai marks a key strategic hub in Apollo Go’s growing global network, as it continues to expand its footprint worldwide. As of February 2026, Apollo Go has completed over 20 million rides worldwide, with weekly rides peaking at more than 300,000 during Q4 2025.

Its fleets have accumulated over 300 million autonomous kilometres, including more than 190 million kilometres of fully driverless operations, with an outstanding safety record.