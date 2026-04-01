Dubai Autism Centre adopts ‘Dynamic Approach’ to revolutionise inclusive education for students with autism

DUBAI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Autism Centre (DAC) has announced the adoption of a dynamic approach across its educational and rehabilitation services, becoming the first specialised institution in the Middle East to implement this advanced model.

This shift reflects the Centre’s vision to move beyond formal accessibility, which focuses on providing general facilities, towards comprehensive adaptation, where the educational environment becomes a responsive system that evolves according to each student’s sensory and behavioural needs, ensuring a safe and stimulating setting that enables them to reach their full potential.

Mohammed Al Emadi, Director-General and Board Member of the Dubai Autism Centre, said that adopting this approach reflects the Centre’s strategic commitment to delivering high-quality services based on global best practices.

He noted that empowering students with autism requires building a flexible educational system that adapts to their changing needs and supports their individual capabilities, adding that this approach reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading regional hub in comprehensive rehabilitation for People of Determination.

He added that the Centre applies this model by creating a responsive learning environment, continuously adjusting educational and behavioural plans, adapting classrooms to students’ sensory sensitivities, and providing specialised facilities such as sensory integration rooms, life skills training programmes and speech therapy sessions, alongside interactive learning spaces.

He stressed that the approach is based on the principle that the educational environment should not be static or uniform, but flexible and continuously adaptable to meet each student’s individual needs, ensuring effective rehabilitation outcomes.

Dr. Nicholas Orland, Chief Programme Officer at the Dubai Autism Centre, said the approach integrates the latest evidence-based practices in Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) with flexible tools that allow for precise, individualised interventions for each student.

He noted that the Centre’s teams have undergone intensive training to ensure effective implementation in line with the highest quality standards.

He added that the impact of this approach is reflected in students’ progress in communication, independence and social interaction, as it provides an environment that evolves with their needs, enhancing their confidence and enabling them to better express their abilities.

He highlighted key features of the approach, including dynamic sensory regulation rooms that allow immediate adjustment of lighting and sound levels based on the child’s response, flexible classrooms designed to reduce distractions or enhance interaction according to individual education plans, and life simulation spaces that support independence and promote effective integration into society.