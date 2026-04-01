Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises 72 meetings with tech companies to support resilience of Dubai’s digital business ecosystem

DUBAI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has organised 72 meetings with companies operating across diverse fields within the technology sector. The meetings were arranged to gain direct insights into the current business landscape and the challenges facing companies amid ongoing global developments, with the goal of shaping innovative solutions that support the resilience of Dubai’s digital ecosystem.

The meetings brought together representatives from companies specialising in areas including artificial intelligence, fintech, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and e-commerce. The discussions created a valuable platform for the exchange of insights and updates on the latest developments shaping the digital economy.

The open and constructive dialogue focused on the most pressing requirements to ensure business continuity among digital companies in a fast-changing global landscape. Participants also explored ways to strengthen the digital business environment and further enhance Dubai’s appeal as a global hub for tech startups and entrepreneurs.

The meetings examined a range of practical and effective solutions to help digital companies address emerging challenges, strengthen their ability to adapt to global shifts, and expand their business activities and product offerings.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said, “We remain committed to empowering technology companies in Dubai and ensuring they can adapt rapidly to evolving global circumstances. By engaging in close collaboration with all relevant stakeholders, we are implementing swift and effective solutions to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of Dubai’s digital ecosystem. These efforts further cement the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for technology and innovation and a preferred destination for startups and entrepreneurs from around the world.”

The meetings come as part of wider engagement with the private sector aimed at assessing current business conditions across the ecosystem, anticipating future developments, and strengthening support to ensure the readiness of all sectors to respond to global challenges.