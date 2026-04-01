Jordan Armed Forces intercept one missile, two drones from Iran in past 24 hours

AMMAN, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Jordan Armed Forces announced on Wednesday that the Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Iran and two drones that targeted Jordanian territory.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the Military Media Directorate at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces said the operations were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Public Security Directorate spokesperson said the relevant units dealt with six reports over the past 24 hours involving falling shrapnel and projectiles.

The spokesperson confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of these incidents, although some material damage was recorded.