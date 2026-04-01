Sultan bin Ahmed launches HSE EXPO 2026

SHARJAH, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Department of Petroleum, and Chairman of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), launched the 3rd edition of the Health, Safety and Environment Exhibition 2026, at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention from 1 to 2 April 2026.

H.H. was received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Department of Petroleum; Dr Abdulaziz bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority (SHA); Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; and several senior officials.

H.H. viewed a video presentation that highlighted key aspects of the exhibition in occupational health and safety, and previous edition’s achievements. The presentation reviewed the efforts of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation in promoting safety standards, adopting the best global practices, and establishing a culture of prevention in work environments in a way that contributes to protecting human resources and supporting the sustainability of operations.

Dr Abdulaziz bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the SHA, affirmed the authority’s pride in being a health partner in this exhibition, showing commitment to promoting safe and sustainable work environments. He noted that occupational safety and health is not solely for institutions, but has become a strategic pillar for protecting employees, supporting business sustainability, and enhancing the competitiveness of the economy.

Al Muhairi explained that rapid developments, especially in the field of technology and artificial intelligence, have led to a qualitative shift in occupational safety concepts, via the ability to predict risks and analyse data instantly, enabling entities to make more efficient and accurate proactive decisions.

He mentioned that creating a safety system requires collaboration between different entities, stressing the Authority’s dedication to fostering innovation, developing regulatory frameworks and adopting best global practices. He expressed hope that the exhibition would create a platform for launching partnerships that help build a safer, more sustainable future.

Engineer Khamis Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of SNOC, stressed that holding this exhibition is critical, especially amid rapid global changes, whether it is climate challenges or geopolitical developments, which are affecting the energy sector. He noted that the region's recent experience of heavy rains and floods constituted a real test of institutional readiness, stressing that prior preparation and an efficient response were the decisive factors in ensuring the continuity of business and the safety of the community.

Al Mazrouei highlighted that flexibility is crucial for facing challenges. It’s not limited to the existence of plans, but also includes the readiness of systems, the efficiency of personnel, and their ability to deal with different circumstances. He praised the efforts of the relevant authorities in Sharjah, which have proven an integrated model in crisis management, stressing that when organisations collaborate, it enhances the emirate’s ability to overcome challenges with high efficiency.

The Executive Director of "SNOC" stressed that sustainability is an essential element in the organisation’s strategy, as it works to adopt innovative solutions, including integrating solar energy into operational processes, along with promoting social responsibility and preparing specialised personnel in health, safety and environment.

Brigadier General Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of the General Directorate of Prevention and Safety , affirmed that organising the exhibition in Sharjah reflects a strong commitment to safety and well-being, inspired by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Health and safety should be the pillar of building a safer future by establishing occupational safety and health as a fundamental pillar in the development process, based on proactive planning, raising awareness, and integrating efforts across various entities.

Al Naour explained that Sharjah Police, represented by the General Department of Prevention and Safety, is focusing on developing a full system that meets international standards, through raising awareness, strengthening oversight, carrying out inspection visits, and developing systems for managing occupational accidents. These efforts helped reduce injury rates, enhance work environments, and establish a culture of safety as a daily practice in various sectors.

He added that the Police views occupational safety and health as an investment in people and a driver of sustainability for institutions, stressing the continuation of efforts to enhance readiness and response to crises, and to build effective partnerships with various entities, in a way that contributes to protecting lives and property, supporting quality of life, and establishing safe and sustainable work environments in the emirate.

The event included a panel discussion called "Operational Excellence," in which top officials and experts discussed the importance of establishing occupational health and safety practices in workplaces, particularly in the construction industry, as a fundamental pillar for ensuring project continuity and protecting lives.

Participants stressed the importance of following standards of compliance and holding violators accountable, affirming that safety is a collective responsibility requiring integrated roles among all stakeholders through the adoption of an organisational culture based on awareness, training, and employee participation in decision-making.

The session focused on the importance of ensuring contractors' competence and qualifications, and their ability to comply with safety and security requirements at work sites. This is crucial because it helps reduce risks and improve the quality of work.

Speakers also discussed a key initiative: the formation of the National Occupational Safety and Health Council, comprised of leading experts, which is responsible for continuously developing and updating laws and regulations to align with global best practices. This includes employing artificial intelligence technologies for risk monitoring and data analysis, thereby improving performance and reducing accidents.

The participants highlighted the importance of building strong partnerships between government and private entities to improve work performance levels and accident-free work environments. They praised the efforts made by various organisations in developing and ensuring the sustainability of occupational health and safety standards in the country. They emphasised that for any organisation to succeed, its leaders need to prioritise safety, given its pivotal role in protecting assets and human resources, and promoting safe and sustainable work environments that support the comprehensive development process.

H.H. honoured the participants in the 3rd edition of the Occupational Health and Safety Exhibition, showing gratitude and appreciation for their efforts.

He toured the exhibition, reviewing the participation of government and private institutions specialising in the field of health, safety and environment, and the various services they provide to visitors of the exhibition.

The event aims to promote shared progress via collaborations, exchanging expertise, and implementing creative solutions that benefit organisations, the sector and society. It encourages companies to embrace leadership in health, safety, and environmental issues.

The exhibition brings leaders, regulators, and experts to discuss ways to improve health, safety, and environmental practices. The goal is to unite all those in these sectors around a common purpose: creating safer, more sustainable workplaces for all.