Qatar's Emir, Greek Minister of Defence discuss regional developments

DOHA, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, met in his office at Lusail Palace on Wednesday morning with Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic Nikolaos Georgios Dendias.

During the meeting, they reviewed developments in the region and their repercussions on regional and international security and stability, in addition to discussing international efforts to contain tensions, reduce escalation, and promote diplomatic solutions.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), they also discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Hellenic Republic, as well as ways to enhance them, particularly in the field of military and security cooperation, in order to strengthen the level of joint coordination between the two friendly countries.