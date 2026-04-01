UAE, UNODC explore prospects for joint cooperation

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the General Secretariat of the UAE's National

Committee for Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing, visited today the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Abu Dhabi, as part of efforts to enhance cooperation and coordinate initiatives in areas of mutual interest.

Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, Secretary-General and Vice Chairman of the committee discussed with Dr. Hatem Aly, Regional Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for the GCC countries, the latest developments related to the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, scheduled to be held in September 2026.

The meeting reviewed the key topics and events on the congress agenda, as well as opportunities to support initiatives aimed at strengthening crime prevention systems.

The meeting also addressed the framework of joint regional work within the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), which is chaired by the UAE this year. Both sides affirmed the positive level of cooperation and their constructive contribution to supporting relevant regional and international efforts.