Bahrain intercepts, destroys 186 missiles, 419 drones since start of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahrain announced that its air defences have intercepted and destroyed 186 ballistic missiles and 419 drones since the onset of hostilities, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported today.

The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security, it added.