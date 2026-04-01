Sharjah Archaeology's crisis management, business continuity systems ready to deal with weather depression

SHARJAH, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- In keeping with its commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage sites and bolstering their preparedness for emergencies, the Sharjah Archaeology Authority has highlighted the effectiveness of its crisis management and business continuity systems during the recent weather depression that impacted the UAE.

This proactive approach played a crucial role in minimizing potential damages and ensuring the safety of archaeological sites and historical areas across Sharjah.

The Authority praised the dedication of its Crisis and Disaster Management Team, along with support teams, who swiftly activated the emergency management and business continuity plans. They elevated operational readiness, continuously assessed risks, and monitored various indicators to gauge the storm's potential effects on tangible cultural heritage sites and Authority facilities.

These efforts included conducting urgent field evaluations of archaeological sites and historical landmarks, analyzing risks associated with rain, flash floods, and humidity, and their potential impact on historical structures and artifacts.

They took necessary preventative measures to shield vulnerable archaeological elements, secured storage facilities, laboratories, and warehouses, and monitored the drainage, electrical, and safety systems at these heritage sites.

Additionally, the teams set up monitoring and coordination rooms to guarantee the continuity of essential services and operations. They implemented recovery and business continuity strategies, documented any damages or potential impacts, and maintained archaeological databases, records, and digital systems. These comprehensive actions not only lessened the effects of the storm but also played a vital role in preserving the safety and integrity of archaeological sites, historical areas, and the Authority's facilities.

The Authority commended the diligent care and follow-up provided to the Emirate by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, during the storm. It affirmed that their wise directives contributed to enhancing preparedness and expediting the response.