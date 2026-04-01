ADNOC Drilling shareholders approve $1 billion 2025 dividend

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC (ADNOC Drilling or the Company) announced today that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), including the final 2025 dividend, bringing total annual dividend payments for 2025 to $1 billion.

These approvals follow a defining year for ADNOC Drilling in which the Company delivered record financial and operational performance through disciplined execution, sustained utilization and expanding integrated energy services activity. In 2025 the Company delivered its strongest results in history, with revenue reaching $4.9 billion, up 22% year-on year and net profit rising to $1.45 billion, up 11% year-on year.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of ADNOC Drilling, said: “Our shareholders’ approval of a $1 billion dividend for 2025 and a 5% minimum increase to our 2026 payout reflects strong confidence in ADNOC Drilling’s strategy, discipline and long-term value proposition, driven by clear visibility over future cash flows.

“In 2025, ADNOC Drilling delivered record results through operational excellence, expanded integrated energy services and turning scale into cash generation. As ADNOC and the UAE continue to accelerate the development of both conventional and unconventional energy capacity, ADNOC Drilling is scaling safely and efficiently, deploying technology and AI to deliver performance improvements and competitive returns.

“As we navigate a complex regional backdrop, the safety and wellbeing of our people remain our highest priority. Our fundamentals are strong, our strategy is clear and the visibility we have over future activity underpins a resilient outlook.”

Despite the current regional environment, there has been no material impact on the Company’s core drilling operations, which contributed approximately 90% of the full-year 2025 net income. For the Oilfield Services segment, the Company has been able to absorb the impact through the first quarter of 2026 and remains on track to deliver performance broadly in line with quarterly directional guidance. The Company will continue to monitor developments closely, apply targeted mitigation measures where required, and provide further updates should any material changes arise to the second quarter onwards.

Looking ahead, the Company remains supported by strong long‑term fundamentals, clear visibility over contracted activity, resilient cash generation, and a disciplined growth strategy. These foundations allow ADNOC Drilling to plan responsibly in support of the UAE’s long-term energy capacity expansion and regional opportunities.

The outcome of the AGM further reflects continued confidence in ADNOC Drilling’s resilient cash generation, disciplined capital allocation and expanding role in enabling the UAE’s long-term energy capacity growth ambitions. Now ranked among the top 10 most profitable companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the Company enters its next phase of growth with a robust balance sheet, scaled integrated energy services capabilities and a growing regional presence.

Shareholders approved a final dividend of $250 million (approximately 5.7 fils per share) for 2025, in line with ADNOC Drilling’s progressive dividend policy, bringing the total dividend for the year to $1 billion (c. 23 fils per share), payable at the end of April to shareholders of record as of April 13, 2026. The Board reaffirmed its commitment to growth and yield, recommending a 5% minimum increase in the 2026 dividend and annually thereafter until at least 2030, delivered by strong free cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation.

Since its IPO in 2021, ADNOC Drilling has delivered record performance through efficient execution, sustained operational expansion at scale and reliable, progressive dividend growth, positioning the Company among the most profitable on ADX. ADNOC Drilling remains focused on scaling execution capacity, expanding integrated drilling services (“IDS”), expanding its regional presence and reinforcing its commitment to safety, operational excellence and sustainable shareholder value.

During 2025, ADNOC Drilling advanced its growth strategy by expanding IDS and oilfield services, strengthening unconventional resource development capabilities and progressing regional and technology growth initiatives, including the strategic investments in SLDC, Turnwell and Enersol.

Regional expansion remains an extension of the Company’s strategy, designed to compound value while maintaining capital efficiency and returns. In parallel, ADNOC Drilling is building scalable, repeatable unconventional capabilities which are returns accretive.

These efforts are enhanced by technology‑ and AI‑enabled performance across operations, reinforcing ADNOC Drilling’s position as a diversified, capital‑efficient and resilient energy services business.