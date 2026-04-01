Sharjah Chamber pledges continued support for private sector

SHARJAH, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has reiterated its commitment to backing the private sector, saying it will press ahead with efforts to strengthen business groups and improve services to help firms navigate ongoing global economic pressures.

The Chamber said it aims to sharpen Sharjah’s competitive edge by creating a more supportive environment for investment, enabling companies to expand while reinforcing the emirate’s standing as a regional centre for business.

The statement followed the Chamber’s 17th board meeting, held at its headquarters and chaired by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais. Those present included Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, First Vice Chairman; Waleed Abdulrahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman; board members; and senior officials, among them Director-General Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi.

The board looked over a number of proposals that dealt with the problems that private companies are facing. They stressed the need for practical steps that will help keep things running smoothly.

They also looked at how well the Chamber and its affiliated bodies did in the first quarter of the year, noting how well they followed their operational plan and how they helped keep business going.

Al Owais pointed to the role of Sharjah’s leadership in maintaining a stable economic climate. He said the direction set by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the close oversight of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler, had helped ensure the emirate’s economy remains adaptable and on a steady growth path.

He added that the Chamber would continue to work closely with government entities to represent the concerns of the business community and help resolve issues as they arise.

The meeting also reviewed plans to support the development of key sectors by building on Sharjah’s existing strengths. This includes improving the effectiveness of sectoral business groups, raising service standards, and maintaining regular dialogue with industry representatives.

The Chamber stated that these steps would contribute to ongoing economic growth across the emirate.