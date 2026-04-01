Kuwait air defences intercept three missiles, 15 drones in past 24 hours

KUWAIT, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- - Kuwait's Ministry of Defence announced on Wednesday that the

armed forces detected and dealt with three cruise missiles and 15 hostile drones within the

country's airspace over the past 24 hours.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry, Colonel Staff Saud Al-Atwan, said during a media

briefing on operational developments that the Iranian aggression resulted in the targeting of

a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, which was handled by specialised teams.

He added that debris fell on a residential house in one of the areas without causing any

human injuries.

Al-Atwan noted that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from the Land Force Engineering Corps, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, dealt with and safely neutralised a military object at the site in line with approved procedures.