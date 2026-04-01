Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council launches PFAS Testing Services

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) has announced the launch of testing and analysis services for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at its Central Testing Laboratory, in a strategic step that strengthens the quality infrastructure ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and supports efforts to safeguard public health, protect the environment, and ensure product safety in line with the highest international standards and practices.

PFAS are a broad group of synthetic compounds characterised by their exceptional resistance to environmental degradation, enabling them to persist for extended periods in water, soil, air, and within the human body. Global attention to monitoring and mitigating these substances has increased significantly in recent years, given their potential association with a range of long-term environmental and health risks.

These substances have been used for decades across a wide array of industrial and consumer applications, including coatings and insulation materials, water- and grease-resistant products, various industrial and plastic products, as well as a range of everyday consumer goods. With their widespread global use, the ability to detect and analyse PFAS with high precision has become essential to support regulatory policies and strengthen environmental oversight.

Through this advanced service, the Central Testing Laboratory enables the detection of ultra-trace concentrations of PFAS compounds in water, materials, and various products, using sophisticated laboratory techniques capable of identifying these compounds at extremely low levels, down to parts per trillion. This ensures the provision of accurate scientific data to support regulatory authorities and decision-makers.

Eng. Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi, Acting Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, affirmed that the launch of this service reflects the Council’s commitment to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global platform for advancing international standards and quality.

He added that the development of such services comes as part of the Council’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality infrastructure ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, supporting the emirate’s direction toward building a sustainable, knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.

Echoing this sentiment, Eng. Abdullah Hassan Al Muaini, Executive Director of the Central Testing Laboratory Sector, confirmed that the launch of this service represents a valuable addition to the laboratory’s advanced analytical capabilities.

“The introduction of PFAS testing services enhances the Central Testing Laboratory’s ability to address emerging environmental challenges faced by many countries around the world,” he said. “Through these advanced analytical capabilities, we can support regulatory and industrial entities with reliable scientific data that contributes to informed decision-making and enhances environmental and public health safety levels in the emirate.”

Furthermore, he explained that these services will support several sectors across the emirate, including the water and environmental sectors, the industrial and energy sectors, as well as entities concerned with public health and product safety.

These analytical capabilities will also contribute to strengthening the role of the Central Testing Laboratory as an advanced regional hub for specialised testing, supporting Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global centre in the fields of quality, environmental sustainability, and public health protection.

The launch of this service comes amid growing global attention to monitoring PFAS, as many countries and international organisations are developing regulatory frameworks and oversight programmes for these substances, given their potential impact on ecosystems and public health.

The introduction of this service marks an important step towards enhancing Abu Dhabi’s capabilities in advanced environmental monitoring and the analysis of emerging contaminants, supporting the emirate’s objectives in environmental sustainability and the protection of natural resources for future generations.