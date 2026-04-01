Hamdan bin Mohammed directs Dubai government entities to integrate all individual, business services into unified digital platform within one year

DUBAI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- In a landmark step in Dubai’s digital transformation journey, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced that the emirate has entered a new era in which the city is managed autonomously through data and artificial intelligence, where integrated systems and unified data work intelligently to create a more seamless, proactive, and secure living experience.

H.H.’s remarks came during his visit to Digital Dubai, where he affirmed that the initiatives led by Digital Dubai in partnership with government entities represent not only technological transformation but also a strategic investment in the future, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model for quality of life and a city defined by a constant sense of safety and reassurance.

During the visit, H.H. reviewed progress across the overarching strategic digital transformation agenda overseen by Digital Dubai, the entity enabling this transformation, supported by its two affiliated entities: the Digital Dubai Government Establishment and the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment.

As part of the visit, H.H. launched a number of pioneering strategic projects that mark a significant milestone in the journey towards a fully integrated digital city. The projects leverage technologies to simplify people’s lives and enhance happiness. Commending the efforts of the teams, His Highness said: “Digital Dubai’s work with government entities is an investment in the future, reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in safety and quality of life.”

H.H. directed all Dubai government entities to integrate services for individuals and businesses into a unified digital ecosystem within one year. These services will be delivered through streamlined, specialised platforms that reduce time and effort. He also tasked Digital Dubai with coordinating across all entities to oversee implementation and ensure full integration.

H.H. said: “Our goal is to make life easier, simplify procedures, and reduce the number of platforms, delivering more efficient and seamless services that strengthen Dubai’s competitiveness as a global hub for business and investment. Dubai today is a vibrant digital city, where all government entities work as one team through integrated systems and unified data to serve people and enhance quality of life, reinforcing its position as a global model for digital cities and a preferred place to live.”

“Dubai’s journey of development never stops, regardless of the challenges or changing circumstances. Continuous improvement is our approach, excellence is our benchmark, and the future is our destination. What we ask for today is what we have always upheld: to be the fastest, the best, and the most responsive to people’s needs,” H.H. further said.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said the projects launched by His Highness represent a significant qualitative leap in Dubai’s digital transformation journey, where technology no longer operates in silos but as part of an integrated intelligent ecosystem that sees, thinks, and acts with awareness to serve people and enhance quality of life.”

He added: “We take great pride in the visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to Digital Dubai. It reflects the continuous support and wise guidance of our leadership for empowering digital transformation and strengthening Dubai’s future readiness.”

“At Digital Dubai, we lead this transformation in partnership with all entities, inspired by the directives and vision of our leadership. We remain committed to building a unified digital infrastructure where systems are integrated, data is connected, and artificial intelligence is embedded at the heart of proactive government services to strengthen safety and security and ensure the highest levels of happiness for the residents of Dubai. Our goal goes beyond efficiency to establishing a human-centric digital city where technology serves and protects people and supports a sustainable future.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also reviewed major projects that serve as the official source of Dubai’s data, developed by the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment. The projects mark a major step in transforming data into accessible knowledge and economic resources.

The initiatives bring together open data and intelligent analytics powered by generative AI, enabling fast and seamless access to information. They serve as the primary and central destination for those seeking city data, with content continuously expanding as additional entities join.

H.H. further reviewed projects developed by the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment that serve as integrated platforms to lead data- and AI-driven transformation across the Dubai Government by leveraging advanced data capabilities to support decision-making and strengthen intergovernmental integration.

The projects aim to establish a comprehensive AI-driven government model in which government performance becomes 100% data-based, supported by advanced infrastructure including AI accelerators and an algorithm bank containing production-ready machine learning models documented according to the highest standards to ensure quality, consistency, and scalability.

The projects also provide secure, scalable sandbox environments enabling government entities to efficiently develop and test AI use cases while maintaining compliance, data privacy, and operational governance.

Furthermore, the projects aim to deliver measurable economic and knowledge impact, including supporting GDP growth by more than AED10 billion within two years of operation, and positioning Dubai among the world’s top 10 cities in the Government AI Readiness index. They also seek to enable at least 80% of government policies and strategies through AI-supported data, alongside developing the capabilities of government leaders so that 100% of their knowledge and skills in AI and advanced analytics are enhanced.

Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, said: “Today, data is a key driver of economic growth, shaping the future of cities. Dubai is a global leader in transforming data into a strategic asset that enables a more competitive and sustainable digital economy and advances the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

He added: “The projects reviewed by H.H. reflect this vision, as data evolves from a tool for analysis into an integrated ecosystem that enables proactive decision-making, enhances the efficiency of urban planning, and strengthens security and quality of life, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and invest in.

Citywide data integration, powered by artificial intelligence, is driving new sources of economic value, improving sector productivity, and anticipating future opportunities, reinforcing Dubai’s leadership as a global model in harnessing data to serve people and society.”

H.H. also reviewed the second generation of Government Resource Planning Systems, a joint project between Digital Dubai, the Department of Finance, and the Dubai Government Human Resources Department. The initiative aims to strengthen government integration, enhance efficiency and productivity, and meet future needs by adopting emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, within a unified systems ecosystem.

The project includes upgraded systems covering finance, human resources, payroll, procurement, contracts, asset and property management, and maintenance, supporting a more integrated and flexible operational model that enhances planning, decision-making, and service experiences for employees and customers.

Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, commented: “Future government readiness is built on integration before technology, prioritising unified policies and platforms before multiple solutions. Today, we witness the launch of a future-ready model of government operating as a single, integrated ecosystem, supported by a unified digital infrastructure and intelligent systems that enhance efficiency and accelerate delivery.”

In addition, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed reviewed projects which highlight national capabilities in developing advanced internal solutions comparable to leading global digital city management systems. The projects rely on advanced digital infrastructure to analyse diverse data, understand urban patterns, and measure key indicators related to city movement and quality of life, supporting decision-making and service efficiency.

The systems process multiple data streams and visual inputs in real time, transforming them into actionable insights that enable authorities to respond rapidly and effectively to situations such as service performance monitoring, emergency response in public facilities, and improving traffic flow in vital locations. The projects reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for digital city innovation driven by local expertise.

H.H. also reviewed Agentic AI projects, an interactive solution that enables users to engage directly with an AI agent through natural conversational interfaces to request and complete government services seamlessly and instantly. The system relies on generative AI and autonomous agents capable of understanding requests and independently executing required actions.

H.H. further reviewed projects that demonstrate practical implementation of the Internet of Things within the digital city, through a city-wide integrated smart sensing ecosystem capable of detecting unusual phenomena such as smoke or fires, and sending instant alerts directly to relevant entities, including Civil Defense, thereby enhancing safety, preparedness, and response capabilities.

Together, these projects embody Dubai’s ambitious vision to become a leading global digital city, where digital transformation contributes AED100 billion annually to its economy, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to build a city that harnesses advanced technology, data and artificial intelligence to serve people, enhance quality of life, and raise government efficiency, in line with the wise leadership’s vision for a more innovative and sustainable future.