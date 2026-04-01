Frontline heroes fully prepared to address current challenges: FHO

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office (FHO), affirmed that “the UAE’s frontline heroes are fully prepared and maintain the highest level of readiness to address the various current challenges,” praising the high competence and remarkable dedication demonstrated by professionals across vital sectors, particularly healthcare, security, and essential services.

Sheikh Sultan stated in a press statement that “the United Arab Emirates, under the guidance of its wise leadership, has successfully built a comprehensive, integrated system of preparedness and rapid response, capable of safeguarding society and ensuring the continuity of normal life even under the most challenging circumstances, particularly in light of the blatant Iranian aggression.”

He added that: “the contributions of frontline heroes set an honourable model of dedication and sincerity, reflecting the authentic Emirati values rooted in responsibility and sacrifice.”

He also noted that “the current phase calls for greater solidarity and social cohesion,” emphasising that public awareness and adherence to guidelines and instructions further strengthen the nation’s ability to overcome challenges with efficiency and resilience.

“The unwavering support of the wise leadership for frontline heroes will remain a fundamental pillar to enhance nation’s security and stability, that the UAE will continue to stand as a global model of preparedness and resilience in facing crises,” Sheikh Sultan concluded.