Over 900 horses participate in 26 trial races nationwide: ERA

DUBAI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) - The Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) announced the success of the “trial races” for Arabian and Thoroughbred horses across various racecourses in the country, with the participation of 971 horses in 26 races.

In a report issued today on the occasion of the conclusion of the trial races, the ERA revealed a steady increase in the number of participants throughout the season, as well as the strong interest of owners and trainers, given the importance of these races in confirming the readiness of the horses.