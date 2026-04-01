UAE participates in 43rd session of Council of Arab Interior Ministers

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, headed by H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, participated in the 43rd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, held virtually.

The session included the participation of the Ministers of Interior of the brotherly Arab states, representatives of the League of Arab States, Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, the Arab Police Sports Federation, and high-level Arab security delegations.

In his address, H.H. noted that this session was being held at a time when the region is facing rapidly escalating challenges, in light of the brutal and unjustified Iranian attacks targeting the Gulf states and other brotherly and friendly nations.

H.H. affirmed that the UAE is in good hands, thanks to the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the efficiency and readiness of the Armed Forces, the solidarity of the UAE community, both citizens and residents, and the strength of its relations with friendly countries.

H.H. said: “Based on close coordination with our brothers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, we affirm our complete readiness to provide all forms of support and assistance whenever needed, in the spirit of brotherhood and shared destiny, especially during times of crisis.”

H.H. emphasised that His Highness the President stressed that “the security and sovereignty of the UAE are paramount priorities, and that the state’s approach, based on wisdom and balance, will continue, in order to spare the region further tension and challenges.”

In closing, H.H. expressed his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the martyrs of the nation and duty, and to the civilians who fell victim to the blatant and treacherous Iranian attacks.

He prayed to God Almighty for the speedy recovery of the wounded, and that He protect nations and peoples from all harm, and perpetuate the blessings of security and stability.

The meeting discussed several items on the agenda, most notably the General Secretariat’s report on its activities between the 42nd and 43rd sessions, and the report of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences on its work during the same period.

The meeting also reviewed the draft of the second phase of the developed Arab strategy to combat terrorism, along with the recommendations issued by the conferences and meetings organized by the General Secretariat between the Council’s forty-second (2025) and forty-third (2026) sessions, and the results of joint meetings with Arab and international bodies, in addition to a number of other related topics.