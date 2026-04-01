UAE and US Presidents discuss regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, during which they discussed developments in the region and their serious implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on maritime security and the global economy.

The two sides also discussed the continued Iranian terrorist aggression targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty and international law and undermines regional security and stability.