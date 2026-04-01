Emergencies, Crises & Disasters Management Centre, Youth Council launch 'Abu Dhabi Youth in Emergency Response' Initiative

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Youth Council, has launched the “Abu Dhabi Youth in Emergency Response” initiative. It aims to strengthen preparedness and reinforce the role of society as an active partner in the response ecosystem. The initiative addresses potential risks and supports the establishment of an integrated ecosystem capable of addressing diverse challenges with efficiency and flexibility.

The initiative aims to engage Abu Dhabi’s youth in local response efforts and raise community awareness. It seeks to strengthen the community’s ability to respond effectively to risks while supporting business continuity and reducing disruption during emergencies.

The “Abu Dhabi Youth in Emergency Response” initiative focuses on empowering and training young talent through rigorous, practice-based methodologies that enable effective participation within Abu Dhabi’s crisis management ecosystem. It also includes specialised awareness workshops showcasing the Centre’s operational frameworks, platforms, and risk assessment methodologies, while supporting the goals of the “Our Community is Prepared” campaign.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), affirmed that the launch of the initiative reflects a continued strategic approach that places people at the centre of the preparedness ecosystem and strengthens the integration of roles between institutions and society.

He aid: “Empowering the UAE’s youth is a fundamental pillar in building a resilient and sustainable response ecosystem. At the Centre, we remain committed to developing our local capabilities by preparing and equipping young talents with the knowledge, skills, and readiness required to address different scenarios. We believe that true preparedness depends on an informed and capable society—one that can effectively support institutional efforts and ensure a timely, coordinated response in line with international best practice”.

Saif Mansoori, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Council, affirmed that the initiative reflects the role of youth as key partners in strengthening community preparedness. He noted that equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills contributes to the development of an informed generation capable of supporting institutional efforts.

Noura Albadi, leader of the “Abu Dhabi Youth in Emergency Response” initiative and a member of the Abu Dhabi Youth Council, affirmed that the initiative offers a practical platform for converting youth awareness into concrete, on-the-ground contributions that bolster institutional efforts.

She said: “Through this collaboration, we aim to train a distinguished group of youth capable of strengthening community preparedness and ensuring an effective response to emergencies and crises across sectors. This reflects a strong sense of belonging and embodies the spirit of mutual support and solidarity that characterises the UAE community in times of need.”

The “Abu Dhabi Youth in Emergency Response” initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to strengthening overall preparedness by building strong partnerships and actively involving society in the emirate’s crisis management ecosystem. It adopts an integrated approach that fosters a culture of prevention and readiness, while reinforcing the principle that preparedness is a shared responsibility—one that contributes to safeguarding local gains and sustaining development under all circumstances.