UAE President receives written message from Bangladesh Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from Tarique Rahman, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, concerning bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was received by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as he received Humayun Kabir, Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the repercussions of Iran's unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks on the UAE and several brotherly nations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Kabir strongly condemned and denounced these unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks. They affirmed the right of the countries targeted by these assaults to take all necessary measures to protect their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of their citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with the provisions of international law.

Furthermore, Kabir affirmed the full solidarity of Bangladesh with the UAE, supporting all measures taken to maintain its security and stability.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his gratitude to Kabir for his country's supportive stance toward the UAE.

The two sides also discussed several topics of shared interest related to bilateral relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to consolidating advanced and constructive cooperation with the friendly People's Republic of Bangladesh, serving the mutual interests of both nations and contributing to the achievement of development and sustainable economic prosperity for their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State.