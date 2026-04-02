Ministry of Family, RTA sign partnership agreement to support ‘Family First’ programme

DUBAI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have signed a strategic partnership agreement to support the “Family First” programme by enhancing the transport system, public amenities, infrastructure, and both public and private urban spaces.

The initiative contributes to strengthening family stability and enhancing quality of life, in line with the objectives of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, which aims to support and empower the Emirati family as a fundamental pillar of development, social cohesion, and the consolidation of values, while reinforcing its central role in building a balanced and prosperous society for future generations.

The partnership reflects an advanced model of integration between social policy and urban planning through the development of a family-friendly urban environment that embeds family growth concepts within public transport services and modes, road infrastructure, and urban development areas.

It also builds on the Ministry of Family’s approach to translating family values into tangible daily practices within urban environments through carefully considered, innovative designs informed by behavioural science methodologies, using guidance cues and visual and sensory markers to enhance reassurance and ease of use, while making mobility journeys more suitable for the needs of families across all segments of society. The partnership is designed to deliver a sustainable impact that supports family cohesion and enhances quality of life across the Emirate of Dubai.

In this context, Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, said: “Our partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority represents a practical extension of the ‘Family First’ programme and a qualitative step in expanding its scope to include one of the sectors with the greatest impact on families’ daily lives - transport and urban mobility, thereby reflecting an advanced level of institutional integration that underscores the leadership of government performance in the UAE and reaffirms our commitment to placing the family at the centre of policies and development plans.”

She added, “Through this collaboration, we translate the objectives of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 into tangible design and operational standards within the transport system and urban facilities, thereby firmly positioning the family as a national priority in urban planning and reinforcing the integration of social policies with development projects. Cities that place the family at the heart of their planning are best positioned to achieve balanced and sustainable development. We continue to embed this concept through high-impact partnerships that reflect long-term institutional commitment and establish an urban environment where the family is at the centre of daily life.”

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said, “The partnership with the Ministry of Family reflects RTA’s commitment to working closely with strategic partners to enhance the integration of roles and deliver sustainable social impact. The collaboration will contribute to the development of new planning standards that incorporate family growth concepts into the design of transport stations, public facilities, and urban development areas, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model for human-centred urban planning.

Dubai’s development vision places people first, with the family at its cornerstone. From this standpoint, RTA has been keen to ensure that the transport system serves as a key enabler of quality of life - strengthening family stability and supporting social cohesion.”

He added, “At RTA, we are committed to aligning our projects and policies with the national directions for the growth of the Emirati family by providing a safe, accessible, and inclusive transport system that caters to the needs of all segments of society. This contributes to reducing the daily burdens on families and enhancing the ease of mobility of their members within an integrated urban environment.

RTA has translated this direction into practical initiatives aimed at enhancing quality of life for various segments of the community. These include exempting senior Emiratis from parking fees, offering discounted public transport fares for senior Emiratis and students, and granting People of Determination exemptions from Salik toll fees, parking charges, public transport fares, as well as vehicle registration and renewal fees. In addition, taxi fares and driver licensing fees have been reduced by 50% for People of Determination.”

“These initiatives reflect RTA’s commitment to embedding the principle of equal opportunity and ensuring the integration of all segments of society within the urban ecosystem. Cities that place the family at the heart of their policies are best positioned to achieve balanced and sustainable development. We continue to strengthen the role of the transport system as a social and economic enabler that supports family stability and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global city for quality of life,” Al Tayer concluded.

RTA supports the Year of Family through a package of initiatives, including organising a mass wedding for Emirati RTA employees who are preparing for marriage, and supporting productive family projects while promoting home-based entrepreneurship. This includes allocating dedicated spaces at public transport stations to showcase family products, enabling families to reach a wide segment of public transport users.

The initiatives also include providing a mobile nursery service for female employees by refurbishing a public bus and equipping it with educational and recreational facilities, transforming it into a temporary rest area for employees’ children during official working hours on Fridays. In addition, RTA is producing digital content that highlights the values and culture of the Emirati family, with the aim of reinforcing national identity, as well as issuing special nol cards dedicated to the Year of Family.